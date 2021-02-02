Albergue Belén cierra sus puertas a migrantes por capacidad máxima permitida… Indocumentados ahora se apropian de banquetas y espacios públicos en Tapachula para vivir

<iframe src=»https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=373&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FPeriodicoElOrbe%2Fvideos%2F746543556290304%2F&show_text=true&width=560″ width=»560″ height=»488″ style=»border:none;overflow:hidden» scrolling=»no» frameborder=»0″ allowfullscreen=»true» allow=»autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share» allowFullScreen=»true»></iframe>
Inicio Al Instante Albergue Belén cierra sus puertas a migrantes por capacidad máxima permitida… Indocumentados...