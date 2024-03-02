InicioAl InstanteEL ORBE AL MOMENTO: POR COMPLICACIONES DE SALUD, FALLECIÓ CARLOS EDUARDO SALAZAR... Al Instante EL ORBE AL MOMENTO: POR COMPLICACIONES DE SALUD, FALLECIÓ CARLOS EDUARDO SALAZAR GAM, ALCALDE CON LICENCIA DE HUIXTLA. Falleció esta noche, en el hospital Santa Fe de Tapachula. 2 marzo, 2024 0 866 Cuota FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppEmail POR COMPLICACIONES DE SALUD, FALLECIÓ CARLOS EDUARDO SALAZAR GAM, ALCALDE CON LICENCIA DE HUIXTLA. Falleció esta noche, en el hospital Santa Fe de Tapachula. Cuota FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppEmail Artículo anteriorEL ORBE AL MOMENTO: Accidente entre motociclistas deja una persona del sexo femenino con lesiones en la colonia el confeti.Artículo siguienteEL ORBE AL MOMENTO: Conductora de vehículo particular, Se impactó por alcance contra un taxi local en la Avenida Central Norte y 7ª Calle Oriente – Poniente, Soll daños materiales RELATED ARTICLES Al Instante Celebraron 15 septiembre, 2024 Al Instante Anuncia Fraude en la Secretaría del Transporte. 14 septiembre, 2024 Al Instante Oración masiva por La Paz. 14 septiembre, 2024 EL ORBE AL MOMENTO: Celebraron Al Instante staff - 15 septiembre, 2024 0 En reciente fiesta infantil captamos a este grupo de lectores, que celebraron junto a los cumpleañeros. Leer más Anuncia Fraude en la Secretaría del Transporte. Al Instante staff - 14 septiembre, 2024 0 *Pulpos del transporte son beneficiados. Tapachula, Chiapas a 14 de Septiembre 2024.- Crece la inconformidad por parte de transportistas ante el concesionamiento del transporte público... Leer más Oración masiva por La Paz. Al Instante staff - 14 septiembre, 2024 0 Tapachula, Chiapas a 14 de Septiembre 2024.- Ante la situación de inseguridad y violencia que se vive en la entidad, Pastores Evangélicos convocan a... Leer más Cargar más MAS Popular Celebraron 15 septiembre, 2024 SEPTIEMBRE 15 DE 2024 15 septiembre, 2024 Anuncia Fraude en la Secretaría del Transporte. 14 septiembre, 2024 Oración masiva por La Paz. 14 septiembre, 2024 Cargar más