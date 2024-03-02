domingo, septiembre 15, 2024
spot_img
InicioAl InstanteEL ORBE AL MOMENTO: POR COMPLICACIONES DE SALUD, FALLECIÓ CARLOS EDUARDO SALAZAR...
Al Instante

EL ORBE AL MOMENTO: POR COMPLICACIONES DE SALUD, FALLECIÓ CARLOS EDUARDO SALAZAR GAM, ALCALDE CON LICENCIA DE HUIXTLA. Falleció esta noche, en el hospital Santa Fe de Tapachula.

0
866
POR COMPLICACIONES DE SALUD, FALLECIÓ CARLOS EDUARDO SALAZAR GAM, ALCALDE CON LICENCIA DE HUIXTLA. Falleció esta noche, en el hospital Santa Fe de Tapachula.
Artículo anterior
EL ORBE AL MOMENTO: Accidente entre motociclistas deja una persona del sexo femenino con lesiones en la colonia el confeti.
Artículo siguiente
EL ORBE AL MOMENTO: Conductora de vehículo particular, Se impactó por alcance contra un taxi local en la Avenida Central Norte y 7ª Calle Oriente – Poniente, Soll daños materiales
RELATED ARTICLES
spot_img

EL ORBE AL MOMENTO:

Celebraron

Al Instante staff - 0
En reciente fiesta infantil captamos a este grupo de lectores, que celebraron junto a los cumpleañeros.
Leer más

Anuncia Fraude en la Secretaría del Transporte.

Al Instante staff - 0
*Pulpos del transporte son beneficiados. Tapachula, Chiapas a 14 de Septiembre 2024.- Crece la inconformidad por parte de transportistas ante el concesionamiento del transporte público...
Leer más

Oración masiva por La Paz.

Al Instante staff - 0
Tapachula, Chiapas a 14 de Septiembre 2024.- Ante la situación de inseguridad y violencia que se vive en la entidad, Pastores Evangélicos convocan a...
Leer más
Cargar más

MAS Popular

Celebraron

SEPTIEMBRE 15 DE 2024

Anuncia Fraude en la Secretaría del Transporte.

Oración masiva por La Paz.

Cargar más

CARTONES

AL INSTANTE

Celebraron

Anuncia Fraude en la Secretaría del Transporte.

Oración masiva por La Paz.

ARCHIVO

Periodico EL ORBE

EDITORA ZAMORA CRUZ SA DE CV. AV. CHIAPAS, MZ M ALTOS 2 FRACC. INSURGENTES TAPACHULA CHIAPAS. TELEFONOS . 6262241, 6262131

Nuestra Redes Sociales:

© EDITORA ZAMORA CRUZ SA DE CV