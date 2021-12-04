Chiapanecos Face Off Against Migrants Who Block Highways, Requiring the Government to Provide Buses

* TIRED OF THE BLOCKS THAT CAUSE SEVERE LOSSES, TENS OF PUBLIC AND PRIVATE DRIVERS EVICTED THE DEMONSTRATORS, ON THE ARRIAGA-TONALÁ HIGHWAY.

Tapachula, Chiapas; December 3, 2021.- Public and private service drivers, as well as local citizens, faced blows against undocumented immigrants until they were evicted from at least three road blockades that were being carried out between the municipalities of Arriaga and Tonalá, in the isthmus of Chiapas.

The first reports indicated that migrants have made daily road blockades on the coast of the entity, demanding their «rights», in order to get immediately the buses which the federal government promissed to send; so they would be moved to 10 states in Mexico, grant visas, employment, education, free medical care, government support, among other services.

The cut of the circulation during all these days caused millions of dollars in losses due to delays in the export and import products which comes and goes from Central America. Also, the fact that commercial activities in the region were paralyzed, the patients could not go to hospitals and neither thousands more who wanted to go to their jobs.

Fed up with that impunity and because of the law is not being respected, drivers and members of society joined forces and carried sticks, stones and whatever they found on their way to evide migrants who wanted to do anything in the country without being arrested. It must be mention that migrants had already decided to close the road again on the Costara highway, which connects southern Mexico with the rest of the national territory.

The foreigners, who entered to Chiapas, knows how inefficient the federal government is, because they realized that by closing the highway sections has benefitted them to comply with all their demands.

But this time the population took the law into their own hands. Many groups of citizens moved from various municipalities and evicted the migrants who initially resisted with violence.

Stones, sticks, cones and even iron are what the migrants have put in the roas, causing a true chaos and leaving millions of damages to the región. Also, many kilometers of stranded vehicles, whose families begged for hours to let them pass, but the undocumented people were opposed.

One of the trailer drivers who started his journey from Tapachula, told the EL ORBE newspaper that the roadblocks and caused too much diesel consumption, so his trip to the United States was delayed.

Armed with sticks and stones, the Mexicans asked the government to serve the local population first, and then the foreigners who have taken over the state the tranquility of the Mexicans.

None of the sides involved in the brawls of the last hours wanted to make known about the balance of the injured people, although it was confirmed that there were no deaths.

It is feared that things could go to another level, after this Friday night, foreigners were regrouping and coordinating to face the society of Chiapas. EL ORBE /