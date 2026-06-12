InicioAl InstanteVen y disfruta los partidos... Claro, solo en Hotel Cabildos!! Al InstanteDeportes Ven y disfruta los partidos… Claro, solo en Hotel Cabildos!! 12 junio, 2026 0 15 Cuota FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppEmail Cuota FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppEmail Artículo anteriorMÉXICO ES MARAVILLOSO Y ESTÁ DE MODA: PRESIDENTA CLAUDIA SHEINBAUMArtículo siguienteYamil Melgar pide a las familias tapachultecas mantenerse alerta ante fuertes lluvias RELATED ARTICLES Al Instante Yamil Melgar pide a las familias tapachultecas mantenerse alerta ante fuertes lluvias 12 junio, 2026 Al Instante MÉXICO ES MARAVILLOSO Y ESTÁ DE MODA: PRESIDENTA CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM 12 junio, 2026 Al Instante El sistema de alerta por lluvia se mantiene en color amarillo PC 12 junio, 2026 EL ORBE AL MOMENTO: Yamil Melgar pide a las familias tapachultecas mantenerse alerta ante fuertes lluvias Al Instante staff - 12 junio, 2026 0 * Pide a la ciudadanía mantenerse informada únicamente a través de los canales oficiales y seguir las recomendaciones de Protección Civil. Tapachula, Chiapas; 12 de... Leer más MÉXICO ES MARAVILLOSO Y ESTÁ DE MODA: PRESIDENTA CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM Al Instante staff - 12 junio, 2026 0 Comunicado 256/2026 MÉXICO ES MARAVILLOSO Y ESTÁ DE MODA: PRESIDENTA CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM DESTACA RÉCORD HISTÓRICO DE 34.5 MILLONES DE VISITANTES EXTRANJEROS EN PRIMER CUATRIMESTRE DEL... Leer más El sistema de alerta por lluvia se mantiene en color amarillo PC Al Instante staff - 12 junio, 2026 0 Tapachula Chiapas 12 de junio de 2026.- La Secretaría de Protección Civil del Estado mantiene en color amarillo el Sistema de Alerta Temprana por... Leer más Cargar más MAS Popular Yamil Melgar pide a las familias tapachultecas mantenerse alerta ante fuertes lluvias 12 junio, 2026 MÉXICO ES MARAVILLOSO Y ESTÁ DE MODA: PRESIDENTA CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM 12 junio, 2026 El sistema de alerta por lluvia se mantiene en color amarillo PC 12 junio, 2026 Los semáforos de la 4 sur no sirven en ambas direcciones. A la altura del internado 12 junio, 2026 Cargar más