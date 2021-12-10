About Ten Thousand Migrants Make Row at the Bypass Waiting for Buses

* 650 Foreigners leave per day in 15 trucks.

Tapachula, Chiapas; December 9, 2021.- About ten thousand migrants line up on the bypass of the town for waiting one of the buses promised by the federal government and be moved to 10 states where they will be able to continue with their immigration procedures.

For many days the federal authorities established this procedure to take control and move the undocumented people in those 7 units to the entities where they will carry out their administrative process to get an humanitarian visa.

The line – several kilometers long – starts from the Center for Orientation and Support for Migrants «Una Luz del Camino Sin Fronteras», to the entrance of the neighborhood «Los Palacios», turns and continues to the base of the collectives of the subdivision » Los Laureles».

Migrants have being moved in about 15 buses that leave every day from that point in the city. In fact, only about 650 are leaving and the rest have to wait there on the side of the road, or will loose their turn.

There is also the presence of elements of the National Guard (GN) with anti-riot equipment, to avoid disorder; in addition, agents of the National Institute of Migration (INM) who coordinate the transfer.

To avoid an accident, the federal uniforms have placed some road signs and control the vehicular traffic coming from the border area and locals.

Meanwhile, they are also coming out in the same proportions in other points of Tapachula and the Chiapas Coast.

In the first case, they also leave from the Olympic Stadium and the Ecological Park, both to the south of the city; in addition to the municipalities of Huehuetán and Mapstepec.

It is supposed that daily about 3,000 foreigners are leaving from Tapachula and the Chiapas Coast on an average of 70 buses . EL ORBE /