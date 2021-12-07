Migrants Trample on the National Sovereignty It’s Time for the Army to Act: Concimex

+ They want the society to form a common front

Tapachula, Chiapas; December 6, 2021.- Headmasters of many social organizations, members of the Citizen Confederation of Mexico (Concimex), reported this Monday that they have decided to combine efforts and formally request the intervention of the Mexican Army “to stop the impunity of which the undocumented in Tapachula enjoy, who violate the laws as they want and trample on national sovereignty ”.

At a press conference, Fernando Unda Castañeda, as the voice of the protestants, said that «if Don Benito Juárez were alive and saw what it is happening with the extreme violation of mexican’s rights by migrants, he would die again.»

The needing of bring together the organizations to make a common front against the ilegal acts of foreigners on the southern border of Chiapas, it is already a popular request in Tapachula, he said.

“Tapachula is suffering from abuse, arrogance and the lack of respect that the undocumented people have. We have always welcomed tourism with open arms, but not to those who cross the river illegally, arrive kicking the entrance door, assault police and citizens, and take the city as the center of operations for their misdeeds. And the worst of al lis that they want to do whatever they want and are demanding to Mexico what their country must give them, but it did not do it.»

He pointed out that this is not about xenophobia or racism, but a reaction to the way in which migrants have reached to the national territory and making a new foreign invasión. As a result, Mexican’s taxes have to be used for maintaining them on all of Chiapas, the poorest and the most marginalized state in the country.

He referred, as an example, to what happened in the last days in Tapachula and neighboring municipalities, where migrants have attacked employees and citizens who wanted to avoid their blockades of streets and highways. Also, that they have paralyzed the economy and caused losses in millions of pesos with their actions, and even though the laws establish penalties around them, no one have been arrested, but they enjoy impunity.

“The authorities have been bypassed. Furthermore, they are afraid of migrants, including the National Guard and because of it, this week we will formally request the intervention of the Army. We believe that it is our last hope to restore order and respect for national sovereignty «, he said.

He announced that there are many complaints made by people who rented their homes to migrants saying that they are now in a gigantic trouble because migrants do not want to pay anymore. Furthemore, they have been told that migrants will not leave those homes, because they are being protected by international laws and Mexicans are forced to mantain them.

According to Unda, “the rights of those who came to Mexico illegally begin right where the Mexican’s rights end. In addition, it is a shame that they are offered employment, productive projects, health care, education and housing, when that is exactly what at least 50 million Mexicans have been begging for several decades and unfortunately are living in extreme poverty, and their prayers they have made, have not been listened”.

He concluded that the request for the Army to is a demand with the great respect that all Mexicans have for their military forces. EL ORBE /